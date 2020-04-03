I am a retired teacher of the Yuba City Unified School District. I am writing in response to the letter written to the district from the Yuba City Teachers Association.
I am so disappointed in the teachers union’s threats to the district in regard to getting students back in the classroom via the internet. We are in a crisis right now.
Many people in our community are out of work and are concerned about paying their rent and feeding their families. The teachers have not lost a paycheck nor have their benefits been suspended.
This is a time for all of us to come together, not threaten the district with a lawsuit. Let’s put our students ahead of our own self-interests.
It breaks my heart to think that our students may lose an entire trimester of learning. Let’s stand united for our kids!
Merrylee Bonslett,
Yuba City