What is the school your child attends teaching him or her? Do you know? I was watching children in San Francisco (that had been excused from school for the day) protesting. These were young children, not middle school or high school. I was appalled. Our young minds are being indoctrinated by our own schools. They are not being taught, reading, writing and math. They are being taught to disrespect authority. They are being taught to disrespect this great country and its Constitution. They do not obey their teachers, policeman, etc. They are being taught not to respect our leaders and they do not respect you, their parents.
Wake up mothers and fathers. The future of your child is your responsibility! What are you teaching your child at home?? Are you a good example for your child? How your child becomes a civic minded, kind, loving adult is up to you. Find out what your school is teaching “your” child. His or her future is in your hands.
They talk about polluting the earth and are so concerned but they say nothing about polluting the minds of your children. Parents wake up. The youth of today are definitely not the youth of yesterday- what has changed?
Marian Mladineo,
Marysville