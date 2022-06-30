A majority of the Supreme Court agree that since abortion rights are not mentioned in the Constitution, Roe vs. Wade in is not valid. Okay. ”A well regulated militia” are the first four words in the second amendment, and when gun rights are mentioned, those four words, which ARE in the Constitution, are never mentioned.
One court member implied that other rights might be looked at. His wife might need to be looked at, as she has information regarding the attack on our Congress. It has been reported that everybody is more concerned about inflation than the investigation of that attack, which was brought on by false claims of election fraud. Okay. Does that make it okay that three members of a county election board in New Mexico refused to certify the recent election because their candidate didn’t win?
In Russia the news is that Putin was saving Ukraine from Nazis. Then he had some people jailed because they used the word “war.” Those are the “facts” the Russian folks are getting. Okay. The Red River of the North flows north, into Canada. That’s a fact, and I DO care whether you believe that. You can check it out.
You can also check out whether or not some media are telling the truth. And that, to me, is a problem that can destroy our Republic. Not enough people care to believe fact, or truth, or honesty. They go along with whatever fits their belief system.
Try this out. Three justices said they agree that precedent is important in making their decisions. All three voted to eliminate Roe vs. Wade. I was brought up believing that would be called lying. Try this out, too. Some people in Congress said President Trump bore some burden in the attack on their building. Then they denied they said anything, or that they were misquoted, or that the insurrection was simply nice people visiting the capitol.
I am concerned that there are too many things going wrong. For the first time in my adult life I believe the Supreme Court has been politicized. Some members of Congress seem not to care about their own integrity. Citizens get mad at somebody and go shoot up a school or a church. Others feel they can attack another person because of a difference in clothing or faces.
The “others” down at the border are bad, but those who mow our lawns are okay, but only if they speak our language. Some people ignore subpoenas, essentially saying if you don’t like a law, ignore it. Some people DO seem to be above the law. If you are running for office it’s not enough that your opponent may have a different perspective, but it is fair game to point out that she/he is a rotten human being.
People will always see things in a different light. That is simply a human trait. How we deal with those disagreements is an essential element of civility. It seems to me we had better start treating one another as valid human beings or we are in for a gradual degrading of this beautiful idea named America.
Bob Bush
Yuba City
