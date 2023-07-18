One of our Congress representatives from California produced the greatest idea I have heard. It’s suggested term limitations for our Supreme Court but not suggesting other positions in our government who have served for more than 40 years. The question is why term limitations on the Supreme Court and no other offices the answer is crystal clear. It is because the media has been calling it the conservative court and the Democrats do not always get their way in the Supreme Court like they do in the lower courts.
We have term limitations in the State of California. However, it is a laughingstock because these representatives move from house-to-house, position to position and so what good are term limitations, when the same people are in different offices. These are the same representatives and legislators running the show in a different office.