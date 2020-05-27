On May 14 my basset hound Baritone and I got into a car accident on Pease Road. The car rolled over and landed in the ditch.
While I was trying to get orientated in the car I was swallowing water. God directed me what to do, and I was able to get to a pocket of air, and got the car door open a bit.
Baritone could breathe and we could see each other. Praise the lord, we are loved by an awesome god!
Thank you to the gentleman who saw the wreck and called 911 right away. He assured me that help was coming.
First responders got to me right away. Firefighters, ambulance, sheriff’s deputies, and CHP Anderson who was calm and kind when he interviewed me.
Everything that people did made a difference to me – the firefighter who lifted me off the ladder and over the sticker bushes, the EMT who kept me in dry blankets, the firefighters who struggled in the cold, black water to resque Baritone, the EMT who helped me secure Baritone.
I’m guessing it was a great relief to everyone present when I got out of the car and climbed the ladder. There is a Facebook picture of Baritone after his rescue.
I know you would probably tell me you were just doing your jobs. I am thankful that you as individuals choose jobs that are directly involved with the welfare of people in your community.
I am thankful that on that Thursday you were there to do the job of rescuing me and the Bassett-man.
I’m truly grateful.
Elizabeth May,
Gridley