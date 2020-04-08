I do not usually send letters to the newspaper, but this is a huge thank you to the Marysville Unified School District.
From the administration of MJUSD, and specifically to Kynoch School for their information highway, daily texts and emails with updates, story time, words of hope and inspiration to the students, parents and grandparents.
The students were able to get the Chromebooks that they use in the classroom and the office staff at Kynoch offered help from home to set them up if a problem arose.
I could go on and on with the work they are doing everyday to keep the kids engaged, educated and informed.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you all.
Karen Buckley, Marysville