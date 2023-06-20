It is happening right before our eyes, and nobody has noticed or cared about it. All great societies have collapsed from corruption, lack of morals, lack of leadership, and this happening right now in the United States of America by our very own politicians. If you do not understand just look around, there is drug use in our community, stealing from our stores, murder in our streets, we also have members in congress, governors, and state government who have made bold face lies without any consequences for their action, and our citizens do not care. In addition, there is one who falls going up, downstairs and shakes hands with Casper the ghost. Does anyone take notice or even care?
We see social unrest; lack of an amoral compass and lawlessness is what we want. We are on the brink of war, and even a recession on the horizon due to all the giveaway government programs. People believed the United States is the Land of Milk and Honey. Our government will not admit we do not have money, resources, and the essentials are running out. We are not concerned about our own citizens, veterans; we are giving it away to illegals who cannot even speak our language, are unskilled, cannot read or write. They will not live our way of life and our leaders want us to assimilate into them. We are now living in the New Peoples Republic of America.