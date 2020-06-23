I now know how President Trump feels about being called a racist. This label is being placed on anyone who disagrees with some others viewpoints.
I agree with the peaceful demonstrations in regards to the Floyd case, however I disagree with the looting and arson, so now some consider me a racist.
I agree some reforms may be necessary in some Police Departments, however I disagree with “defund the police,” so now some consider me a racist.
I disagree that anyone should be able to forcefully occupy public and private property, so now some consider me a racist.
I agree with immigration if done legally, not illegally, so now some consider me a racist.
I hope for our country’s sake that responsible people with different points of view can have meaningful discussions, and arrive at solutions so the great country can continue to be a great place to live for all races.
– John Boyer,
Yuba City