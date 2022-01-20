Initial coup attempt:
“If I lose this election it will be because the election was rigged or a fraud.” Anybody remember this quote? First heard during Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign which he won, so one can assume the electoral process was OK? If he had concerns about it he had four years to correct any irregularities. He did nothing. Mr. Trump is a man who above all else doesn’t want to be seen as a loser so in this instance he hedged his bet by casting doubt on the election itself. It worked so well in 2016 that he drug it out again in 2020 and sure enough his worst fears of being a loser were realized. He was dumbfounded and unbelieving that he could be defeated by somebody in a basement who had dementia! But, his fall back position was election fraud. (Not any inadequacies he might have brought to the party.) He tried challenging the result in court; he tried coercing election officials in at least three states; and finally, violent interference with the certification process when the VP refused his demands that he deny the election result and throw the determination to the Senate. These attempts would be characterized as pathetic had they not almost resulted in a coup of our government.
The slow coup:
Mr. Trump and like minded legislators in Red states have “somehow” determined they can create a fool proof election system that can generate results on demand.
The Count: The count is probably the least vulnerable portion of the process. In every state the counting process is bi-partisan and closely supervised. You can have it audited but it is rare to get different results. Anymore the counting is digitally recorded. Results can be compared to previous election results. The system is robust in this respect. The count is the count.
Legislative Control: Certain legislatures have “somehow” determined that they can take away the power the Secretary of State has over elections, and thus manage election results to reflect their own views of who should have won. Americans (Republican or Democrat) will not tolerate such behavior! The courts, all the way to SCOTUS, will not allow such behavior. If you are a legislator and contemplate any such action be prepared for the backlash. Hanky-Panky in the handling of election results is a big no-no!
Voter Limitations: Certain legislatures have also “somehow” determined that if they can tighten the voting process in such a way as to limit voter turnout they can influence the outcome. This is being done in the name of “election integrity”. Many of their attempts are already being successfully challenged in court. The pandemic is responsible. It caused states to temporarily allow mail-in-voting. More people than ever before voted. Do what you will, but the genie has been let out of the bottle, never to return. The bottom line is they must always leave a pathway open to the voting booth. Some pathways might be more constricted, but I don’t think you want to stand between an American and Democracy. The somewhat ironic thing is that their measures will probably end up hurting republican turn out more than democrat?
There are legitimate problems related to the election process such as gerrymandering. God forbid we should look at real problems.
David Hudspeth,
Yuba City
