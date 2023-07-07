Contrast the sounds of this July 4th fireworks with the sounds of the fireworks of the many wars our citizens have fought in.  Our local fireworks were often loud as well as colorful.  There was obvious elation with the 2-3 hour noise-fest that accompanied the multicolored fountains in the sky and streets.   It was a celebration occurring because of each citizen’s peaceful liberty.  It was a happy 4th celebrating our unique freedoms.  I finally went to bed and just listened to the constant barrage of booms.

Then the thought crossed my mind.  Didn’t the citizens and soldiers in war conflicts hear the same?  The night’s bangs and booms were a short distant from my home. As I lay safely in my bed I thought of Ukrainian citizens fleeing the bombs, WWI and WWII soldiers pinned down while hearing the awful booms and rat-a-tats of approaching artillery.  There were certainly similar experiences in our civil war as well as Vietnam, Korea, and the Gulf wars.  Yet here we are celebrating a relatively peaceful and free country by shooting off noisemakers to our delight and joy!  

