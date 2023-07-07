Contrast the sounds of this July 4th fireworks with the sounds of the fireworks of the many wars our citizens have fought in. Our local fireworks were often loud as well as colorful. There was obvious elation with the 2-3 hour noise-fest that accompanied the multicolored fountains in the sky and streets. It was a celebration occurring because of each citizen’s peaceful liberty. It was a happy 4th celebrating our unique freedoms. I finally went to bed and just listened to the constant barrage of booms.
Then the thought crossed my mind. Didn’t the citizens and soldiers in war conflicts hear the same? The night’s bangs and booms were a short distant from my home. As I lay safely in my bed I thought of Ukrainian citizens fleeing the bombs, WWI and WWII soldiers pinned down while hearing the awful booms and rat-a-tats of approaching artillery. There were certainly similar experiences in our civil war as well as Vietnam, Korea, and the Gulf wars. Yet here we are celebrating a relatively peaceful and free country by shooting off noisemakers to our delight and joy!
Were these wars necessary? Were the lives lost worth the terrible cost? If we had not defended our freedoms would we even be able to now celebrate our July 4th? Deaths occurring as a percent of the total population: Revolutionary war 1%, civil war 2%, WWI 0.1%, WWII 0.3% and so forth. Note that in the civil war more citizens died as a percent of the total population than in any other war. (Wikipedia). Over a million of our citizen’s lives have been lost in various wars we have fought to defend our right to ”life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
The question arises: might we still need to defend our USA against foreign or domestic attacks, either military or cyber? Is the US so invincible that we can merely “sleep in our foxholes” and not stay vigilant and adequately prepared? Could we have predicted Hitler’s rise to power and his evil desire for an Arian race? Could we have predicted Imperial Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor precipitating a declaration of war? Would we still be able to celebrate the 4th of July with peaceful fireworks if the US military had been defeated in either conflict?
If, indeed, we wish to truly have a peaceful 4th of July, do we not need to have a government that purposes to “insure our domestic tranquility”? Are there certain behaviors that would help to preserve our nation? In my estimate, such behaviors would include supporting the rule of law, promoting strong families, promoting Judeo-Christian moral values in our children, having a military that is capable of defending all citizens against domestic and foreign attacks, and defending the rights insured to us in the Amendments to the Constitution.
For one, I wish to have my great grandsons celebrate the 4th of July with flashes of sparkle and military sounding booms, all in great fun, peace, and with joy in their great country. These bangs and booms and fizzes would then be truly the sounds of liberty!