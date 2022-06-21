Kudos to Appeal-Democrat Editor Robert Summa for going on record (June 15) in defense of truth-telling.
The editor's lengthy rebuttal to dangerous errors in a reader's letter is an act of public service and responsible journalism in an era of rampant misinformation.
Mr. Summa's citation of credible sources, as exemplified by the January 6 committee, is a reminder that we have a civic responsibility to speak up in defense of our threatened democracy. We must inform ourselves, and we must speak up. Failure to do so is to align ourselves with those who are working to legitimize an agenda based on violence, hatred, and mindless consumption of lies, with power vested in an individual whose megalomania is well documented.
Andrea Ickes-Dunbar
Marysville