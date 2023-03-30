A couple of thoughts have been bouncing in my brain.

I taught kids for three decades. If you can, imagine I’m still in a room, and you have a child there. Suppose your daughter or son came home and told you I was wearing a small replica of an AR-15 tie tack. What would you think? Would you want to remove your child from my room?   Well, members of the United States Congress are wearing tie tacks and lapel pins of that weapon. What think you of that?

Tags

Recommended for you