I agree with Judy Mutter about Marysville traffic. We have the same thing going on in Yuba City.
I live right next to the new 5th Street bridge. They race up and down like it’s a race track. Loud pipes day and night. Their tinted windows you can’t even see in used to be illegal.
I think it’s still illegal, but where are the police? Are they at the donut shop? I drive around Yuba City and Marysville just about every day. Never once do I see a police officer pulling people over for loud pipes, tinted windows, talking on their phones. What do the police do anymore about traffic and speeding, breaking the law in their vehicles? It’s really bad around here. They do it on the 10th Street bridge, also. Do your job Marysville and Yuba City police departments. I know you hear the noise. You can’t not hear it. It’s extremely loud. Also, the motorcycles are just as bad. Do something about it please.
Terry Nall
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.