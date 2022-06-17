Don’t we have any kind of police force in Marysville? In the past 6 months traffic issues are terrible, I’m talking about extremely loud vehicles. They sound like they have no exhaust system at all. They race up and down my neighborhood at all hours of the day and night. I’ve lived here my entire life (72 years). They used to cite people for this. Don’t they have noise regulations in town? I live downtown. It is terrible. Something needs to be done. Don’t they inspect vehicles any more when registering? Just sayin!
Judy Mutter
Marysville
