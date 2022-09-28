I’d like to respond to the recent news article and letter to the editor about the Community Connections Fair volunteer event and TCD (Tri-County Diversity) being turned down as a participant. 

I want to say first of all that I am in no way averse to being associated with people in the LGBT community, and in fact have many personal friends and business associates in that community. I take full responsibility for the misunderstanding and poor communication with Ameya Scanlon over the event, and I’m very sorry for the offense and misunderstanding this has caused. 

