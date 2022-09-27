In response to the story about Tri-County Diversity’s (TCD) exclusion from the Yuba Sutter Community Task Force’s (YSCTF) Community Connections Fair, I have concerns. TCD’s purpose is “To unite the LGBTQ+ and ally community by providing support, resources, and education while creating a safe and inclusive space for all.” They were told by YSCTF’s President, Stephanie McKenzie, that “political and other social advocacy” organizations were not being included at this time. She then later told TCD the slots were full (after ample time to learn about TCD). While they are NOT a political group, or affiliated with any, would they like for change to be made in our political system for better options/services/legislation that would help their cause? Most-definitely. I imagine all nonprofits want this.
This has left many with a negative view of the YSCTF and its leadership… not something I would imagine Ms. McKenzie, currently running for Marysville City Council, would want for YSCTF or her political endeavors. Why would she lead TCD along, giving them the impression there were spaces available only to notify them later that they were full? This seems suspect to me. I’m also curious how groups that participated in this fair (or previous ones) are NOT considered social advocacy groups?