When a tribe can see clearly where democracy has taken us, (consumerism, overwhelming debt, global crisis) how can it surprise you that they may not find democracy a good idea? When a tribe hears “bring us your poor, your tired, your huddled masses” what they really hear is “so they can kill us with disease (to save bullets) then shelter corporations that destroy our grasslands, livestock, forests, water, air, butterflies, bees, polar bears, koala bears, panda bears and anything with a pulse.”
Bullets are like democracy; they can create a certain degree of security, in the wrong hands they are terribly tragic, most of them belong to a very few people and it would be great if they really could solve everything. Unfortunately, democracy is like oil, it’s great for lubricating an economy but it takes more than oil to make a good salad dressing.
Lesley Clarkson,
Arboga
