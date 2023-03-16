A few years ago, a nephew of mine, a candidate for Phd in philosophy at UC Santa Cruz, made the statement to my wife and me, “This country will be better off when all the white-haired people are gone.” We nervously laughed it off since we were, and still are, white haired. He was, it seems, caught up in the “progressive” view that traditions are passé and cultural evolution demands exorcizing them. I remember the GE slogan from years past, “Progress is our most important product.” Indeed, GE has made innovations to ease our comfort, but has our society also progressed to a higher standard of conduct? Has all the amazing scientific innovations caused us Americans to not only be more intelligent but also more ethical?
Does one think that because we can now send up satellites and use cell phones that we lie less? Has the divorce rate decreased because we now have antibiotics? Do we murder less because we now have vaccines? Are we now a kinder more honest folk since we are able to travel in swift airplanes? How absurd! Mankind is still mankind and has not evolved one iota in the area of ethics and morals. The industrial revolution, the Wright Brother’s invention, the building of the Panama canal, landing on the moon, the internal combustion engine, the Tesla EV, social media outlets such as Twitter or Facebook, our military power, none of these have anything to do with our bent to create havoc – to lie, cheat, steal, coerce, mistreat, practice deceit, commit heinous crime, and so forth.