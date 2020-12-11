Those who have become accustomed to ignoring the audio and video evidence of this president’s pathological lies and deceptions are also clearly comfortable avoiding the body count from this “hoax” pandemic and work hard at being oblivious to the cretinous and imbecilic mismanagement of the infection.
There is no alibi or excuse that can possibly exonerate this administration from its responsibility for the increased infection and death brought about by their groundless politicization of this virus. As with everything Trump, the minute falsehood was exposed, the knee-jerk doubling down in layers of lies and confusion overtook wisdom at every turn with the response to the pandemic.
Somehow much of the right-leaning population was convinced that respecting the scientific and professional medical advice was unpatriotic and an infringement on their rights, indicating both mental deficiency and disrespect of the real human rights of those wanting to avoid infection via ignorance.
The sooner we put this administration and its predilection to pathological dishonesty behind us the sooner we can attempt to heal the cruel divisiveness that Trump felt imperative to his maintaining power.
Richard Rawlinson,
Marysville
