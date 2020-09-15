Twice in recent days I have read responses to what some readers assume were words spoken by President Trump. The words are supposedly vilifying military volunteers.
Did the readers hear the President speak these words? No. They are words passed on and repeated by members of the liberal press. Members who want to destroy our President in whatever ways they can, hoping that a few readers will be convinced the negative remarks attributed to President Trump will “stick.”
Also, in recent days, people who were with President Trump during the time he reportedly made these remarks have reported that he did not say them. I believe these people, as I believe you should.
Diane Bevacqua,
Yuba City