After reading and rereading the indictment against Mr. Trump I am persuaded that he will be held accountable in a court of law. I have watched both MSNBC and FOX news coverage of these events. While MSNBC attempts to delve into and explain the 37 charges against Trump, Fox makes no such attempt, relying solely on taking up the the clarion call of Mr. Trump to undermine the judicial system and its supposed unfairness. (This argument is truly getting old and, more and more of an insult to our intelligence.) 

One must come to the conclusion that they also feel the evidence is over whelming as there is NO challenging of the facts. All that remains is to administer justice in the form of a fair trial and hang him out to dry.

