After reading and rereading the indictment against Mr. Trump I am persuaded that he will be held accountable in a court of law. I have watched both MSNBC and FOX news coverage of these events. While MSNBC attempts to delve into and explain the 37 charges against Trump, Fox makes no such attempt, relying solely on taking up the the clarion call of Mr. Trump to undermine the judicial system and its supposed unfairness. (This argument is truly getting old and, more and more of an insult to our intelligence.)
One must come to the conclusion that they also feel the evidence is over whelming as there is NO challenging of the facts. All that remains is to administer justice in the form of a fair trial and hang him out to dry.
The "Elements of Proof" for the charges do not require that the documents be classified but the fact that over 300 were classified speaks to the larger and by far more important issue of damage to our national security. The very number and sensitivity speaks to the vulnerability his breach of security created. For over a year much of this has been public knowledge. Is anyone naive enough to believe that Mar-a-Largo and Bedminster were not the target of espionage by foreign countries?
For God's sake he had document setting on a stage, in a bathroom and unprotected storage room! No guard and only minimal electronic surveillance. Even if none of the documents were compromised the very fact that they may have been will set back the intelligence community years.
Donald Trump is set to take his place alongside Benedict Arnold's and Eric Snowden. Regardless of intent Trump is a traitor to this country. We are only left to determine the depth of his betrayal. I believe more will be revealed when he is held accountable for 1/6.
Something is fundamentally wrong when such a man is even allowed to run for public office. Of course Hitler ran and was elected? Vote wisely.