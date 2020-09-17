An earlier letter stated Trump did not say disparaging things about military personnel and the liberal media was repeating unverified information.
Well, Trump’s high school classmates at the New York Military Academy stated way back then he had contempt for military service, discipline, and tradition. He learned this from his father, and draft dodger grandfather.
Remember the 2015 C-Span video when Trump said of John McCain, “He’s not a war hero. He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured, ok?”
Then there was the Khan family who lost their son in 2004 in Iraq. Trump said “Had I been president, Captain Khan would be alive today.” Khizr Khan, his father, called Trump’s remark about his dead son “cruel” lacking any empathy.
Defense officials confirmed that Trump on Memorial Day 2017 went to Arlington Cemetery with his Chief of Staff John Kelly, whose son was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan, and said to Kelly, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”
On November 10, 2018, Trump begged off visiting the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France referring to the American war dead as “losers and suckers.” The remarks were confirmed by a senior Defense Department official and a senior Marine Corps officer.
If you don’t believe Trump’s class-mates, Khizr Khan, Defense officials, a Marine Corps officer, or the media in general, then I can’t help you.
Our military deserves better.
Betty Mello,
Marysville