Re: Trump’s words
Thank you Beale airmen.
In recent reporting our President and your Commander in Chief believes you are suckers and losers, and even stupid for enlisting in our volunteer military.
How can I tell you how wrong this soulless, black hole of a man Trump is?
Where I live I am oftentimes in the flight path of your fly-overs. What pride and support I feel when one or more of your planes fly over my house on your way to somewhere to protect me and this country we love. Thank you for your courage and duty that President Trump can not understand. You are heroes in everyone’s mind but Trump’s.
Thank you again for you and your families service and selfless duty to our country.
Anne Wentland,
Yuba City