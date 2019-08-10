Your wednesday, aug. 7, front page article is headlined, “Trump wants to keep his tax returns private.”
Do you suppose there are any Americans that want their tax returns made public — other than narcissistic Hollywood and political social-climbers? As citizens, tax returns are confidential, protected by law. You didn’t know that?
Yet your headline implies there is something wrong with Trump for wanting the same protection our government guarantees you. Your dwindling circulation would likely improve if your tried to reflect- rather than ridicule- the patriotic community you serve.
Robert Mackensen,
Yuba City
(Editor’s Note: The story referred to had to do with President’s Trump not wanting to reveal his tax returns as would be required by a recently passed California law that would force presidential candidates to do so.)