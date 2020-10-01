Since the self-absorbed Trump never misses an opportunity for self promotion and self congratulations, I researched the number of his supposed day and night visits to Dover to meet fallen soldiers and his near weekly visits to Walter Reed mentioned in a Sept. 18 letter.
In the real world of facts vs Trump’s fantasy world of made up stuff, he actually only visited Dover Air Base just 4 times in almost 4 years as recorded by the Air Force who would track such presidential visits. Trump’s first visit was Feb. 1, 2017, and he did not return again for 2 years. In 4 years Dover has received 127 fallen soldiers and Trump has been at Dover for just 9 of these 127 soldiers returned to their families. And these 4 visits were fewer than half as many trips as his VP Pence found time to make in the same nearly 4 years.
As for Trump’s reportedly near weekly visits to wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, I found just 2 recorded trips. The first was April 22, 2017, and the second July 11, 2020.
Remember, this is the same guy who in the 1980s along with his first wife threatened to disinherit Don Jr if he ever joined the military.
In actuality, Trump has been steadily losing the support of active duty military since his election in 2016 and is trailing Biden by 4 pts, as reported by the Military Times in September.
Anne Wentland,
Yuba City