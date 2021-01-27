Poor Donald, rendered mute and neutered by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, all Trump can do is wander from table to table at his Mar-a-Lago Club repeating the same sad story to his lunch crowd members until their eyes glaze over with boredom as to how the November election was stolen from him and that he is actually still President.
In the evenings Trump will repeat yet again how the 2020 election was stolen from him by massive multi-state fraud until his club members and even his family, including his third wife, scurry from the room leaving him to wallow in self-pity.
In two months Trump will be just another fading, aging, overweight Florida retiree who plays golf every day. So sad and yet so well deserved that he will spend the rest of his self-centered life with no one listening to him. Think of Trump as an updated version of the movie Citizen Kane.
Anne Wentland,
Yuba City
