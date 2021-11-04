I am a 21-year-old autistic boy and with the help of my mom and dad I get to travel a lot in our motor home. One of the biggest things that I noticed is many places in this country that there are hungry people. I would like to help, so I am going to create a Thanksgiving food drive for the people that are not as fortunate as I am. My mom and my teachers are also helping. Please contact me at mernbanas@yahoo.com.
Andrew Banas,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.