I am a 21-year-old autistic boy and with the help of my mom and dad I get to travel a lot in our motor home. One of the biggest things that I noticed is many places in this country that there are hungry people. I would like to help, so I am going to create a Thanksgiving food drive for the people that are not as fortunate as I am. My mom and my teachers are also helping. Please contact me at mernbanas@yahoo.com.

 

Andrew Banas, 

Yuba City

