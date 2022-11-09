On the Saturday, October 29 Forum page of the Appeal Democrat an article entitled “Musk takes Twitter helm….” was printed. In this article from Bloomberg News it states that “…he wants to ensure ‘free speech on the social network.” The article also states “…Musk’s initiatives threaten to undo years of Twitter’s efforts to reduce bullying …”
Elan Musk is not a moralist or philosopher, but merely a businessman. His takeover of Twitter, in my estimate, is for one dominate reason – freedom of speech. I doubt that Mr. Musk stays up nights reading the constitution, but somehow freedom of speech as guaranteed in the First Amendment must be important to him. Why? Freedom of speech, allowing opposing views to be heard, is necessary and essential to the creativity, optimization, and success of his business ventures. The free expression of alternative ideas is a must for Musk to not only survive in the business world but to thrive, creating new products and services. Musk is somewhat of a dreamer, having created Tesla cars as well as SpaceX rocketry. He must be free to dream!
In my estimate, our liberties and freedoms are being grossly undermined by the suppression of the first amendment freedom of speech. The Bloomberg News article is concerned that Twitter’s efforts to suppress bullying will be eroded, when in fact it is Twitter’s algorithms that have suppressed opposing views leading to platforms being canceled and alternative views being silenced. Twitter’s algorithms have been a dark threat to our freedom of expression and the integrity of individual freedoms.
A kindly slave owner once asked his slave, “Why are you not happy even though I feed, clothe, and house you well?” The slave replied, “Sir, I have no liberty.” When Frederick Douglass, a former slave, was payed for his first day’s work as a free man, he was astounded to realize that he could, for the first time, keep his wages. He could earn his own way and make plans for his personal future. Isn’t that what freedom is about? Is not liberty in America having the freedom of expression and movement to create a fulfilling life, free from condemnation and suppression of opposing views?
Now Mr. Musk realizes that freedom of speech is necessary to optimize his business opportunities. He has made the choice to not fear the retribution of those entities, whether media or big tech driven, that have themselves enjoyed the bullying freedom to be the perpetrators of bullying algorithms that devalue and cancel opposing views.
Editor’s note: Mr. Fruhling brings up the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and incorrectly applies that to a private company, Twitter. It’s important for readers to understand exactly what freedom of speech means in this context. According to Cornell Law School, “While the public has a right to freedom of speech when it comes to the U.S. government, the public does not have this right when it comes to private entities. Companies and private employers are able to regulate speech on their platforms and within their workplace since the First Amendment only applies to the government. This right allowed Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to ban President Donald Trump from their sites in 2021 without legal repercussion. Companies like Facebook and YouTube were also able to ban misleading information on Covid-19 during the 2020 pandemic.”
Also, if Mr. Fruhling believes Musk will be the harbinger of an ultimate form of freedom of expression and his ideas will uplift those that have been silenced, we ask that Mr. Fruhling actually examine what Musk has proposed since taking over Twitter. For example, Musk has proposed allowing Twitter users to pay as much as $8 a month for a blue check verification, which also will come with some added benefits. While this idea runs counter to the entire intended purpose of the blue check, other facets of the new system could actually promote bad actors and increase misinformation.
“Musk says paid users would get a verification badge, and their tweets would get priority in replies, mentions, and searches; they’d also get to post longer videos, and they’d see fewer ads (but they’d still see ads),” the news site Vox recently reported. “It probably shouldn’t even be called a ‘verification’ badge anymore, either, as identity verification isn’t necessary to get it (the money, it seems, is plenty and enough). And the blue check would no longer be a way to mitigate the spread of disinformation, as it was originally designed to be. Depending on who is willing to give Elon Musk $96 a year and what they have to say, it may well amplify it.”
So, as Musk has proposed, those that can pay will have the priority. Hardly an idea that would be championed by a purported free speech advocate or someone that wants to level the playing field.
Furthermore, as a strong supporter of free speech, surely Mr. Fruhling had issues with Musk banning accounts that were merely exercising their rights.
“Musk is also concerned with impersonations of notable accounts — specifically, his. After several verified accounts began changing their display names to ‘Elon Musk,’ the supposed champion of free speech and comedy tweeted that ‘any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,’” Vox reported. “Twitter’s previous rules gave impersonators one strike before the permanent suspension. Several of those accounts were, true to Musk’s word, banned. Less true to his word, some of the Musk impersonators did label themselves as parodies but were banned anyway.”