I as a citizen of California and the united states, I have been trying to get answers on why the federal government has a blank check policy with Ukraine.
I have written to both Senators Feinstein and Paddia and not to my surprise no response from either I wrote to our congressman Lamalfa no answer from him.
My questions were simple why does congress and the senate feel its the duty of the united states to support Ukraine with hundreds of billions of tax payers money without even explaining why ,we are being over-taxed if we can send that kind of money and war equipment with where our economy is at this time it seems we are being taxed without representation.