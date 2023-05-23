This is in response to a recent letter whose author wanted to know why us taxpayers are giving Ukraine a seemingly blank check to win their war against Russia.
It is a staggering amount of money. According to the Kiel Institute, the amount is over $75 billion so far. The Department of Defense pegs it at $113 billion so it varies depending on what assistance is counted but the number is rising. The U.S. has contributed the most by far of any other country. So why?
According to an opinion piece by Fox News, there are several reasons. Funding Ukraine is an inexpensive way to degrade Russia's ability to invade Europe. Ukraine keeps the war from spreading with the potential to escalate into World War III. Ukraine is also bleeding Russia of manpower and material. Ukraine's success restores economic stability to the global economy. China is watching and weighing their options to invade Taiwan depending upon what happens. Lastly, Russia and China's predatory behavior is a threat to American values and democracies everywhere.
President Biden said this war is about freedom, freedom for Ukraine, and freedom everywhere. There most certainly should be accountability and oversight on these blank checks but halting assistance now could be devastating if Russia gets the upper hand. Freedom comes with a mighty hefty price tag.