Local law enforcement and the highway patrol need to pay more attention to unsafe driving by semi-truck operators in the area. A recent dashcam video of one blowing through a red light and hitting another vehicle highlights the problem.
I've seen big rigs run red lights on 20 and 99 at full speed multiple times. Fortunately, each time the cars that had the green light didn't pull into the intersection. I don't know if they aren't paying attention or just don't care but it is just a matter of time before people die. I've even contacted the trucking companies and left messages with the information on the trucks. They have never contacted me back.