I was pleased to read the Candidate Profile in the A/D (Sept. 21) for Yuba City council. Mr. Messina offered a reasonable story outlining how he would change the city for the better.
Of more importance is the congressional and assembly candidates.
We know little or nothing of Max Steiner or Doug LaMalfa. I contacted Steiner’s office asking him for a date and time for a debate with LaMalfa. His answer was anytime and at LaMalfa’s discretion.
I then contacted LaMalfa’s office and was told he could not DEBATE as Yuba City was not in his area, however he is running for congressional office for years 2023/24 representing Yuba City, this from one who is asking the voters to give him a job by sending him back to Washington.
I did not contact Gallagher and Zink’s campaign office but I am sure both would be willing to meet the public. Here’s hoping we get their acceptance in the next few days.
Of more importance is the impudence and arrogance of those who would represent we the voters while refusing to publicly DEBATE their opposition. Here is hoping both LaMalfa and Steiner can agree to meet their constituents at an open forum in Yuba City. Time is of the essence.
Philip Treanor
Yuba City
