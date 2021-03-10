Wow! Toto, I don’t think we are in the USA anymore. We now have an old guy who seems to have the onset of dementia as president signing executive orders that have cost Americans jobs. Now he is opening the southern border to the illegal immigrants and they are flooding in especially so-called unaccompanied minors. And there is no medical checks made on these people to learn if they have any kind of disease.
We also have teachers that want to sit at home on their duff and get paid. Nice work if you can get it. I say no work no pay, let them live like the folks that pay the taxes that pay their nice salary. Teachers say it is unsafe to return to the classrooms, but it is ok for grocery clerks, cops, truck drivers, etc., to work. The teachers then take vacations to places that have nice weather and beaches, and then have the audacity to post photos on the internet.
I for one will remember all of this the next time the schools ask for a vote for a bond or other monies. Our government seems to care more about other countries that they do about American citizens. Just look at the COVID bill that just passed, there is so much money in there for the politicians pet projects to buy votes it boggles the mind. As long as the Democrat Socialist are in charge that is the way it will be. Thank you for allowing me to state my opinion. I don’t know how much longer I will be able to do that, because they are going after the first and second amendments big time.
Billy M. Cooper,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.