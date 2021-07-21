I would like to encourage everyone on both sides of the “vaccination debate” to try to respect each other’s decision-making process in deciding what they will or will not put into their body. The shaming and peer pressure tactics are causing division among friends, family, coworkers, etc. The last thing our community needs is more disconnect and division. We must respect each other’s rights to make personal choices without fear of retribution.
Tina Bechtel,
Marysville
