Kudos and much gratitude to Sutter/Yuba Co. Health Dept. for the Covid Vaccine Clinic on Saturday. It was organized, on time, and well run with helpful and cheerful workers. From the lady police officer, door checkers, nurses, and anyone else involved, they made it a quick and pleasant experience. Thank you!
Christy and Mark Kettmann,
Live Oak
