People think that the coming vaccine will be forced upon them at gunpoint. I don’t believe it will happen that way. I think that there are enough people who will take it willingly that they won’t need to use guns to vaccinate the masses.
What I think will happen is that those who take the vaccine will be issued a vaccine verification ID card. Those who have this ID will be able to:
– Go to the grocery store.
– Board a plane.
– Apply for a job.
– Obtain medical service.
Those without this ID will be unable to do any of these, and more, things; basically their freedom to exist will have been taken from them.
And people laughed when I told them we were becoming like Nazi Germany.
Neal Ross,
Olivehurst