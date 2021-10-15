I am concerned about the lack of interest in getting vaccinated while so many local people are dying. Before they pass they will usually say they wish they had taken the vaccine. There is so much misinformation going around in the media. As a follower of the Bible, Matthew 25 through 36 comes to my mind. I’m so disturbed that people are dying needlessly. Yes, the vaccine is free to everyone. It’s potent and safe against COVID-19. What brings tears to my eyes is that so many people pass away needlessly because they listened to that misinformation. Please, before it’s too late, get vaccinated. Don’t become a statistic added to the 750,000 people that have died already. The vaccine is safe. I will get my booster shot in a few days. I am thankful for the vaccine.
Jacquie Bockius,
Yuba City
