I'd like to alert fellow Foothill residents that we are about to be subjected to another round of "Vegetation Management" similar to what was recently inflicted upon us by PG&E.

In this case it is the Yuba Firesafe Council with a plan that will clear 150 feet on either side of county roads and 30 feet beside secondary roads including removing anything less than 12 inches in diameter, chipping of everything so cut and use of an unnamed herbicide to prevent regrowth. The reasoning behind such aggressive clearing has not been explained, nor have sites where this has already been done made available for view.

Tags

Recommended for you