This letter is in response to the recent letter to the editor, “‘Vegetation Management’ round two.” As the organization leading this project, the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council, it is important we ensure accurate information is being shared with the community. I encourage everyone to visit the project website: www.yubafiresafe.org/roadside-fuel-treatment-project to learn more about this important project.

To address some specific concerns from the previous letter:

