This letter is in response to the recent letter to the editor, “‘Vegetation Management’ round two.” As the organization leading this project, the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council, it is important we ensure accurate information is being shared with the community. I encourage everyone to visit the project website: www.yubafiresafe.org/roadside-fuel-treatment-project to learn more about this important project.
To address some specific concerns from the previous letter:
Landowners who would like to customize treatments on their land need to reach out to the project team at yubahfr@masonbruce.com. The team will meet with you and develop a new agreement that satisfies both landowner needs and project goals.
It is unfortunate that issues with contractors completing PG&E vegetation management work have eroded the community’s trust in other small, local organizations such as the Fire Safe Council. Everything we do is to benefit the community and the watershed, and participation is completely voluntary for local residents and landowners, as is their choice to live in areas of high-density hazardous vegetation. As to the concern about subcontractors, while we cannot exclude contractors from bidding on the project, local experience and reputation will be a significant factor in our contractor selection process, and we are not required to select the lowest bidder. Any contractor who blatantly disregards a property’s prescription will be in breach of contract and will be removed from the project.
Yuba Watershed Protection