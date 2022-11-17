On Friday, November 11, Veterans Day, the Foothill Lions and Lionesses of Loma Rica “made my day” as Clint Eastwood would say. I am a 96 year old WWII veteran of the 11th Airborne (paratrooper) who was stationed in the Philippines and then Japan.

We were parked about 4 blocks away from their float on 7th street staging area but my knee couldn't quite make it. A young couple asked if they could help. We said yes and they asked Bill King … and his father, Don, if they would drive us to the float. They graciously did so.

