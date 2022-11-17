On Friday, November 11, Veterans Day, the Foothill Lions and Lionesses of Loma Rica “made my day” as Clint Eastwood would say. I am a 96 year old WWII veteran of the 11th Airborne (paratrooper) who was stationed in the Philippines and then Japan.
We were parked about 4 blocks away from their float on 7th street staging area but my knee couldn't quite make it. A young couple asked if they could help. We said yes and they asked Bill King … and his father, Don, if they would drive us to the float. They graciously did so.
With help from some wonderful people we made it up and sat down on the float. I was given the U.S. Army flag to hold. As we drove along, the fellow next to me kept pointing to me saying “WWII Vet – 96 year old.” Thumbs went up, smiles came out, and the clapping began. It was so heartwarming and made me glad to be an American.
Joe went to get his van while his wife kept me company. He drove us back to our car. I’m sorry to have forgotten all their names.
After, we went to Applebee’s in Yuba City where veterans were treated to a free meal.
A great big thank you to everyone who “made my day.”