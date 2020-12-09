In reply to Mr. Hudspeth’s letter (12-5-2020), I support Assemblyman Gallagher’s response to the virus restrictions 100%. Our small local businesses are not the problem. They have been restricted since March and now we are spiking again. Why? Because individual response to guidelines is not being followed.
I don’t think businesses hosted Halloween and Thanksgiving get-togethers, which is apparently the reason for the increase in case numbers now.
Individuals need to adhere to wearing masks and social distancing. Businesses are doing their part but it won’t be enough if individuals don’t do theirs, which has been stated by Dr. Luu over and over and over again.
Etta Ramos,
Rio Oso
