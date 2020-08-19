The president has told over 20,000 lies to the American people. One of the lies he repeats is that “mail in voting will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.”
The fact is, election fraud is rare and is even rarer by mail. According to the Heritage Foundation, of the 250 million votes cast by mail nationally over the past 20 years, there have been only 1200 allegations of voter fraud. The occurrence of fraud translates to .00006 percent of total votes cast.
While voter fraud is rare, voter apathy is rampant. In 2016, only 55% of voting age citizens cast ballots, the lowest turnout since 1996 when only 53.5% voted. Despite the current president’s attacks on his opponents and attempts to dismantle the postal service, we must exercise our right to vote in the upcoming election. Our democracy and our lives depend on it.
Betty Mello,
Marysville