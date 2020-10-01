In response to Mr. Scarfe, I went back and reread my letter about the thugs and the rioting etc. No where did I mention anything about “anarchists.” So perhaps Mr. Scarfe needs new glasses or he was reading another letter.
But my point is that no matter what your views are on the way this country is being run, the way to change it is to vote not burn it down. But that is not the socialist way of doing things. I would suggest that Mr. Scarfe find someone who had to live under the rules of say The Democratic Republic Of Germany, or other regimes in Eastern Europe to get an idea of that life.
Thank you for allowing me to respond at least we still have freedom of speech in this country, but if the left gets control it won’t be for long.
Billy Cooper,
Yuba City