The tragedy of this time we are living in may be worse than you realize. First, had voters done a small amount of research before the 2016 presidential election they’d have known before they voted. One candidate had so much baggage to bring to the White House all you had to do was go online to see the crimes Mr. Trump had already committed before he was elected.
How many bankruptcies did the wealthiest businessman already have? He cheated his own businesses (Trump University, The Trump charity, Trump Steaks, Wine, Clothing and others I’ve forgotten.) He and his adult offspring bilked his charity, university and his golf tournaments in the name of charity. He lied continually about the value or lack thereof of his real estate. This was all known before he won that sorrowful presidential election in 2016. I cried the night of the election because I love my country and I knew what was at stake.
We are living in a time of the perpetual Big Lie and a slow-motion insurrection. The midterm elections will be consequential since so many Republican candidates are benefitting from Trump’s Big Lie. They use it as if it is true. Brazil’s strong man Bolsonaro is already saying if he does not win his election, he’ll say it was fraudulent. Just like 45 said a year or more before President Joe Biden won legitimately.
It was not a hard choice for me and millions of others to make to vote for Biden. I’m thankful.
Our democracy is still threatened because of 45 and his lies. Too many people have followed him down that deep rabbit hole of mendacity and grift. Some of the current crop of Republican candidates across our United States are Big Lie believers, and they gladly admit it.
You can help save our country when you vote this midterm.
Please save us from the people that want to take American democracy away.