This is in response to Thomas Hoskins’s letter on voter fraud (Wednesday, Dec. 9 edition).
First, this place is not to educate other people, it’s a place to offer your opinion.
There is no proof of voter fraud. The highest court repeatedly informed the Trump administration that just by saying there is fraud will not make it so.
I’d rather listen to the highest authority who took an oath to tell the truth rather than some Mindy Robinson we never heard of.
Trump Admin lost 40 court cases and still continues to waste valuable court time, after losing by the biggest margin in the history of the country and losing in states with Republican governors. And election officials are saying there is no fraud. How hard is it to understand? Oh, and Mexico never paid for the wall.
Arun Aery,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.