Regarding water use in California: according to the non-partisan Public Policy Institute of California (www.ppic.org), water use in California is roughly broken down thusly: 40% agricultural, 10% residential, 50% environmental. As the state is poised to, once again, start placing limits on residential/commercial water usage in the face of yet more desperate drought conditions facing the parched West, no doubt it is homeowners and residents who will bear the heaviest burden of conservation. I could argue that, although food production is of primary importance, is it truly necessary for every square inch of arable farmland to be planted in almonds, one of the thirstiest crops known to man? However, knowing that we live in a nut-heavy production area, such a question is blasphemous, so let’s move past that...to an even more indefensible waste of water resources: golf courses. There are around 192 active golf courses in operation in California, each using an average of 90 million gallons per year, resulting in a brain-meltingly extraordinary total of 82,890 MILLION gallons of water a year. A useful, but still distressingly abstract depiction of that amount of water would equal over 125,000 Olympic swimming pools worth of moisture dumped on land used by golfers so they can approximate the lush conditions of Augusta, Georgia in a climate that shares but a fraction of that state’s rainfall and relative humidity. When would it be prudent to ask about a little conservation from that sector of industry? Golf doesn’t feed the nation the way farmers do, so what possible justification can be used to continue to, I’ll go ahead and say it, waste water resources on a recreational activity? I know that golf is a sacred activity to the business professionals and politicians who use the fairways as a more pleasant office space to make deals and hammer out finer points of legislation, over mixed cocktails and meals in the clubhouse, but if I am going to be asked to let my lawn go brown and limit my water use to the essentials, can someone explain why golf courses don’t have to alter a single business operation? Could we at least ask them NOT to irrigate their massive operations between 4 and 7 PM when most of the water evaporates before reaching the soil? Perhaps California can lead the world in specializing in all sand trap courses? Think of the tourism! By all means, we need to ramp up water storage (hooray for the Sites Reservoir project!) and take a look at our environmental water uses (lakes and rivers are pretty nice, and boy oh boy it’s fun to fish!), but to allow golf courses to spend such a finite resource so that the business elite and sportsball fanatics can chase a tiny white ball around a park-like setting just seems frivolously wasteful to me.
David Bole
Browns Valley
