I would like to add to what Mr. Cooper said (“Re: Socialists,” Billy M. Cooper, Feb. 6 Forum).
He is right on target. The new administration is the weakest in my lifetime. We have a man that is mentally impaired. He struggles every day. In the near future he will have to step down. Then the socialist-commuist person will take the position. It is a sad day for America when people elect individuals of this character to represent such a great nation.
Our government leaders have many issues to work on. COVID-19, foreign policy, economy, criminal justice system, mainstream media, high tech, educational system, protesting 1st and 2nd Amendment Rights, immigration, cancel culture, snowflakes, deep state, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa, just to name a few. They need to get busy. The people need to hold them accountable.
Larry Rayburn,
Yuba City
