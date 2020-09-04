Re: Weeds
For some years I have been doing weed control around Linda and Marysville. But I am 86 years old and physically deteriorating. Someone should take up the task of spraying the troubling weeds.
The two weeds that I have been most concerned about were Johnson grass, which is an immigrant from Turkey and contains cyanide, which makes it bad for animals, and puncture vine (tribulus terrestris), which punctures bicycle tires.
Broadleaf herbicides will kill puncture vine, but the Round Up herbicide is required to kill Johnson grass.
Some people may still think that it is star thistle that pictures bicycle tires, but it is actually puncture vine which does it.
Puncture vine may have been the basic idea for the Star Trek episode: The Trouble with Tribbles.
Herman W. Von Borstel
Olivehurst