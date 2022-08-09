The article in today's paper (“Human West Nile Virus infection confirmed in Butte County” on Aug. 5) may have led some readers to believe that a human case of West Nile Virus was confirmed in the Tierra Buena area several weeks ago.
I thought it important to clarify that as of August 5, 2022, there have not been any confirmed human cases in Sutter or Yuba counties. To me it appears the intent of the article was to point out that there have been detections of West Nile Virus in Tierra Buena, but not in humans. But as I read the article, I think some readers may have read more than what was printed.