If only our local, county, and state government gave 1/100th of their time and attention to this deadly disease.
Yes, I get it, COVID, is the buzzword, but, hey, we’re being eaten alive while stuck in our homes.
I do know of people that have died from West Nile while, as yet, I do not know of anyone that has died from COVID.
I’ve phoned mosquito abatement, as advised.
They are doing everything they can. Standard answer.
They are aware that East Marysville is swarming with mosquitos. If only Dr. Luu cared about this disease.
I’m hoping someone with any kind of authority in this town will read this and maybe they will try a little harder.
Lynda Vanartsdalen,
East Marysville